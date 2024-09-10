web analytics
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Privatisation of PIA by end of October, says Khawaja Asif

Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Asif informed the National Assembly that the privatization process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be finalized by the end of October.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding the prolonged closure of Hyderabad airport for commercial flights, he said that reopening PIA flights on this route is not financially feasible.
He explained that PIA currently faces a debt burden of Rs. 800 billion, and routes that are not financially viable cannot be operated.
Earlier on Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar said that the government was making efforts to revive flights to and from the United Kingdom as soon as possible.

“We have made every effort, even we changed the laws as per the latest requirements of the Aviation Authority of UK to solve the issue of resumption of PIA flights,” the deputy prime minister said while addressing the Pakistani diaspora here.

He said an irresponsible statement of a minister from the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) grounded all aircraft of Pakistan in Europe, UK and the Western World.

DPM Dar said the government was taking two more actions of privatization of Pakistan Airlines (PIA) and outsourcing of  Islamabad International Airport. He informed that the process was moving on fast track, hoping that it might be completed by 10th of next months.

