PSX drops below 78,000 points level

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index dropped 1141 points to settle at 77,884 on Monday, the first trading day of this week, marking a dramatic loss, ARY News reported.

The decline is attributed to the conflict in the Middle East and the declining factor in the world stock market.

The market reached its maximum point at 78,330 points, and its lowest point was 76,943 points. A total of 440 companies were traded as 129 of them saw their share prices rise, while 259 saw a fall.

On the market, 49.29 million shares worth a total of Rs 20.21 billion were traded. The PSX fell in step with the general trend of the world market as investors were cautious.

Read More: PSX witnessed bullish trend, gains more than 400pts

Earlier on August 2, The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on the last business day of the week, gaining 485.68 points, a positive change of 0.62 percent, closing at 78,225.98 points against 77,740.31 points

During the intraday trade, the KSE-100 index reached the high of 78,434.16 points, while the lower point was recorded at 77,926.53 points before settling at 78,225.98 points.

A total of 443,483,358 shares were traded during the day as compared to 278,986,985 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 20.497 billion against Rs 13.094 billion on the last trading day.