PTI to challenge Al-Qadir Trust case decision within 48 hours

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s Core Committee has decided to challenge the Al-Qadir Trust case court verdict within 48 hours, citing sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

An Accountability Court awarded a 14-year jail term to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in a £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case.

Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has been jailed for seven years. Judge Nasir Javed Rana pronounced the verdict at Adiala Jail.

The legal team in a briefing to the PTI committee pointed out legal flaws in the court decision of £190 million case, sources said.

According to sources, the core committee was also taken into confidence over the dialogue between the PTI and the government.

The members in the session demanded weekly meetings of the party core committee. “We come to know all details from the media, members said and demanded to be taken into confidence”.

Members said that the government wants to escape from the talks. “Their behaviour has been undemocratic. They were thinking that the PTI founder will not come to the table for negotiations,” sources shared.

“We are serious for talks despite all ploys,” Omar Ayub said. “We have shared our demands in writing on the government’s insistence,” he further said.

Committee’s member Aalia Hamza criticized that the party didn’t protest after the court awarded sentence to the founder. The members urged for strong protest on February 08, on the instructions given by the PTI’s founder.

The session agreed to finalize arrangements on the party level after consultations with KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.