Sunday, July 14, 2024
PTI members submit their affiliation statements to party

ISLAMABAD: After the Supreme Court’s verdict over reserved seats, the MNAs have started submitting their statements on oath about affiliation with the PTI, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The MNAs submitting their statements to the PTI secretariat. The party’s main leaders Omar Ayub, Shaharyar Afridi, Ali Muhammad Khan and others have submitted their statements on oath with Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali.

PTI’s Punjab leader Hammad Azhar’s father Mian Azhar, Syed Raza Ali Gillani MNA, Ahmed Chattha, Rana Bilal Ijaz, Usama Hamza, Jamshed Dasti and most of the party’s MNAs have submitted their affidavits to the party. Around 90 percent members have submitted their statements and remaining MNAs have been directed to submit affidavits by Sunday (today), party sources said.

The party will submit the statements to the election commission on Monday.

The apex court in its split verdict granted reserved seats to the PTI, which were earlier given to other parties by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The number of the PTI lawmakers, including those who had earlier been declared PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) members, is 92 in the National Assembly.

The SC verdict has paved the way for the PTI to get 22 reserved seats in the National Assembly, which were earlier given to other parties by the ECP. The total tally of the PTI MNAs will become 114.

