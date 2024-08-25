web analytics
PTI postpone rally in Lahore

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally scheduled for August 27 in Lahore has been postponed due to administrative challenges, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to PTI Information Secretary Shaukat Mahmood Basra, the local administration is not granting permission for the rally, despite a Lahore High Court (LHC) order.

Basra expressed frustration over the situation, stating that PTI has decided to postpone the rally due to the lack of approval from the authorities.

He further announced plans to file a contempt of court petition against the administration for not complying with the court’s directive.

PTI intends to reschedule the rally and will request permission to hold it after September 8.

