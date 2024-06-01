PTI reacts to dialogue offer from govt

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reacted to the dialogue offer from Minister for Petroleum Division and PML-N leader Musadik Malik and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, the PTI spokesman termed the offer, from those who have ‘no authority or credibility’ to mediate, as ridiculous.

The PTI spokesperson said that those who offered to hold talks were ‘imposed though fake mandate’.

“National criminals do not have the authority to take decisions in the interest of the nation, nor is there room for reconciliation,” it added.

The PTI made it clear that it would not hold talks with ‘mandate thieves’ including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

“Instead of propagating talks offer without having authority, this mandate theft group should apologise to the nation and return the mandate to real representatives,” the PTI spokesman added.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Petroleum Division usadik Malik said that there were always doors open in politics and PML-N leadership always called for reconciliation and dialogue.

“Our party [PML-N] leadership always stressed the need for a charter of economy and democracy”, he said while addressing a press conference.

The minister also noted that his party wants to move forward with all political forces.

Malik further said that the PTI-led government put all PML-N leaders, including Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif and Shehbaz Shehbaz, behind bars.

He also lamented PTI’s ‘double standards’ over holding dialogue, saying that they weren’t interested in holding talks with PML-N. “They [PTI] want to talk to United States and Donald Lu,” he alleged.