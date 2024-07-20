PTI reacts to Fazlur Rehman’s claim of dissolving KP assembly

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday rejected Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s statement on dissolving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly and resigning from other legislatures, ARY News reported.

In a statement, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar expressed ignorance about the statement and clarified that PTI has not discussed dissolving the assembly or resignations. He stated that there was no consultation or decision with Fazlur Rehman in this regard.

Sources within PTI revealed that the party has agreed with Maulana Fazlur Rehman on holding new elections, and both parties are in consensus that fresh elections should be held in the country.

Earlier in the day, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman claimed that the PTI is ready to dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and resigning from other legislatures which would pave the way for fresh ‘transparent’ elections.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman proposed that the provincial assemblies be dissolved to pave the way for new elections. He also suggested that parliamentary and local body elections be held simultaneously.

Fazl said that the JUI-F formed a committee to hold talks with PTI to devise the strategy. He said that the committee will be led by Kamran Murtaza and includes Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Fazl Ghaffar, Aslam Ghori, and Maulana Amjad.

The JUI-F said that fabricated cases should not made against any political leader including PTI founder Imran Khan.

“The establishment should change its policy or else the country will not run. The martial’s law or emergency will no longer work in the country,” he added.