PTI reschedules public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rescheduled its public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore that was earlier set to be held on September 15, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Imran Khan-founded party has now decided to hold public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on September 22.

The PTI sought permission for the public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on September 22 from the Deputy Commissioner. PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub submitted the request through Barrister Ahmad Salman Niazi.

Earlier, the party sought permission to hold the public gathering in September but the date has been changed to September 22 in respect of the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Earlier, the PTI postponed its August 27 power show in Lahore due to non-issuance of permission.

The Imran Khan-led party had also canceled the Islamabad Public gathering on August after the administration once again revoked the No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The public gathering was scheduled to be held in Tarnol on August 22 but the PTI had to cancel as the administration revoked the NOC.

The decision to revoke the NOC was made in a meeting of the Intelligence Committee chaired by the Chief Commissioner Islamabad. The district administration maintained that religious parties have also called for protests, adding that permission for the public gathering cannot be granted in such circumstances.

Earlier, the PTI announced that it will hold power show in three major cities

Addressing a flag-hoisting ceremony at the DC Office Buner, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the party will be holding public gatherings in three major cities including Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.

He said that the PTI will hold rallies in the three major cities after their power show in Swabi.

Barrister Gohar said that the PTI will continue to struggle for the release of its founder Imran Khan on all fronts. “We will strive for Imran Khan’s release in courts as well as public gatherings,” the PTI Chairman added.