PTI vows stern action against violators of party discipline

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee decided to take stern action against those who violate the party discipline and deviate from its policy, ARY News reported.

The PTI Core Committee met in Islamabad and ‘devised’ a mechanism to take disciplinary action against those who violate the party policy.

The Core Committee also rejected the resignation tendered by Secretary General Omar Ayub and the PTI founder will take the final decision on the matter.

Speaking to media representatives after the meeting, PTI leader Shibli Faraz there is ‘no grouping’ within the party. He; however, admitted that there are ‘three or four people who create the chaos’.

Shibli Faraz said that during the PTI Core Committee meeting, the party bigwigs discussed disciplinary action against the discipline violators.

“No compromise would be made on the party discipline,” he made it clear.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the Core Committee members suggested Omar Ayub to withdraw his resignation.

The PTI Chairman said the party founder would also be requested to accept the Core Committee’s recommendations.

“There are some disciplinary issues in every political party. There is no grouping in the PTI,” Barrister Gohar said.

Earlier on June 28, PTI parliamentary party rejected the resignation forwarded by party’s secretary general Omar Ayub Khan.

The decision was taken during a parliamentary party meeting of PTI and SIC at the Parliament House. The meeting was attended by Omar Ayub Khan, Barrister Gohar, Asad Gohar, Ali Muhammad Khan and other party leaders.

The parliamentary body through a resolution rejected NA opposition leader’s resignation as PTI secretary general. The resolution also paid rich tribute to the NA opposition leader for running the party’s affairs during testing times.

The huddle also decided to send a message to the PTI founder about the decision of the parliamentary party.