PTI’s Zartaj Gul released from DG Khan central jail

TOP NEWS

Yasir Sheikh
Bureau Chief Multan

DG KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul has been released from central jail Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan), ARY News reported.

As per details, the High Court had ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader yesterday.

Earlier, PTI leader Zartaj Gul moved Peshawar High Court (PHC) for transit bail following the registration of case against her in Islamabad after September 8 rally.

Zartaj Gul in her plea stated that a case had been registered against her in Islamabad for ‘holding a public rally’. Citing, the arrest of many MNAs from the Parliament House, the former minister pleaded with the high court for transit bail.

Prior to this, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Sher Afzal Marwat, and Shoaib Shaheen were arrested. The Capital police arrested MNAs Zain Qureshi and Sheikh Waqas Akram from inside the Parliament House.

Additionally, police detained Owais Ahmed Chatha, Syed Shah Ahmed, Sunni Ittehad Council’s Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Yousaf Khan, Maulana Naseem Shah, and Ahmed Shah Khattak.

