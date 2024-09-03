Public servants forbid to use social media sans prior permission

ISLAMABAD: The government has prohibited public servants to use social media platforms without prior permission.

The Establishment Division in a memo to federal secretaries and other officials, has instructed them to ensure compliance of the order.

“Under the rules, no government employee is allowed to speak on any media platform without government permission. Public servants are also barred from expressing opinion or issuing statement on social media”.

An official could not share any official documents or information with unauthorised individuals.

“A public servant could not forward anything in support of his/her political opinion,” according to the instructions.

The memorandum further stated that government employees are bound not to use inappropriate words with regard to the civil service. “They will not become a part of spreading unverified and misguiding information with regard to the government affairs”.

The government employees could not state an opinion or disclose facts on media or social media that could harm the government’s reputation.

Moreover, public servants are prohibited from making comments against government policy, decisions, national sovereignty, or the dignity of the country.

The memo directs all civil servants to adhere to these guidelines, warning that any violation could lead to misconduct proceedings against the offending government employees.