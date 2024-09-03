Punjab launches, e-registration card, vehicle owners

web analytics
LAHORE: The Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department of Punjab has introduced a virtual registration card service, enabling vehicle owners to download an e-registration card for their cars, motorcycles, and other vehicles, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

This new service aims to make it easier for citizens to carry their registration cards, especially when stopped by traffic and police officials for verification.

Traditionally, vehicle owners needed to present a physical registration card, and failure to do so could result in fines.

Recognizing that people may forget to carry these cards, the department has launched an online service allowing owners to download the e-registration card directly to their mobile phones.

To obtain the e-registration card, citizens can visit the official website of the excise department at excise.punjab.gov.pk.

By clicking the “E-registration Card” option, they can enter their vehicle’s registration and chassis numbers.

After verification, the digital card can be downloaded and saved for future use, ensuring that vehicle registration information is always accessible.

