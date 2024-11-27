Police foil terrorist attack on check post at Punjab-KP border

Punjab Police thwarted terrorist attack at DG Khan’s Lakhani checkpoint on the Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing the force’s spokesperson.

According to police spokesperson, about 25 to 30 terrorists attacked the Punjab-KP border post with heavy weapons in DG Khan.

Heavy exchange of gunfire between the terrorists and law enforcement personnel continued for half an hour.

The police party effectively responded to the terrorist attack with machine and mortar guns that forced the attackers to flee the scene by taking advantage of darkness.

The spokesperson further said that force is put on high-alert at all check posts along with Punjab-KP border area.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the Punjab Police for thwarting a terrorist attack at the Lakhani checkpoint on the Punjab-KP border.

In a statement, the minister commended the bravery of the officers and personnel involved in repelling the attack, stating, “The police have once again demonstrated courage and thwarted the nefarious designs of terrorists.”

He extended special congratulations to Punjab Police Commander IG Usman Anwar and his team, lauding their efforts to safeguard the province.

“Punjab Police has a proud history of bravery and vvalourand today’s actions are yet another testament to their commitment to the nation,” Naqvi added.