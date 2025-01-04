‘Quetta Winds’ to bring mercury down in Karachi from today

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast entry of frosty winds from Quetta in Karachi, will bring the mercury down in the city from Saturday, ARY News reported.

“The citizens will feel the chilly cold weather from today in the metropolis in daytime,” weather department predicted.

“Last night minimum temperature was recorded 12.5 Celsius. The mercury will drop to 6-8 degree Celsius in nighttime for coming four to five days,” according to the weather report.

Karachi currently passing through a cold and dry weather spell with humidity level at 53%. The winds blowing at 10 kilometers per hours from northern direction.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) earlier predicted drop in temperatures in Karachi from Saturday (today), with a fresh cold wave expected to grip the city.

“A new wave of cold is anticipated, with temperatures potentially dropping to a single-digit low of 6°Celsius,” the PMD added, noting that this cold spell could last for a week or more.

Earlier, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz dismissed the possibility of breaking Karachi’s historical record of minimum temperature.

“The city had recorded its lowest minimum temperature of 0°C in January 1934, and there is no likelihood of this record being surpassed,” he said.