Rana Sana refutes Govt or establishment’s talks with PTI

ISLAMABAD: Rana Sanaullah has refuted the PTI’s talks with the establishment or the government in ARY News talk show “Khabar Muhammad Malik Ke Sath”.

“Any informal conversation to someone could not be termed as talks,” Adviser to PM for Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said in the talk show. “PTI is not holding talks with the establishment or government”, he stressed.

He said, the gulf can be narrowed down but the PTI has to change its behavior.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf didn’t contact to the Speaker’s Office nor held a meeting for talks. “When the PTI leadership will contact, I am confident our leadership will respond positively,” he said.

Prime Minister’s adviser said that the ISPR’s statement has made it obvious that Faiz Hameed will not be made an approver. “If the violation of the official secrets Act proved against Faiz Hameed, he will likely to be tried along with the PTI’s Founder,” Rana Sanaullah added.