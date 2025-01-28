Ravichandran Ashwin takes a dig at Harry Brook’s batting

Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a dig at England’s vice-captain Harry Brook’s batting technique.

Harry Brook’s failed to show perform well in all the three T20s against India and attributed his dismissals to the smog.

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy has shattered England’s batting line in T20 series and Harry Brook is also one of the victim.

After cheap dismissals in three T20s against India, Harry Brook blamed the smog for his poor performance.

But former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin rejected the excuse of Harry Brook, saying that he had actually failed to read a googly of Chakravarthy.

Ashwin pointed out that there was no smog in Chennai as well as Kolkata.

“I want to tell one thing to Harry Brook. Harry Brook, you keep in your mind that Varun Chakravarthy’s leg spin does not spin that much. It’s his googly,” Ashwin said on his Youtube channel Ash ki Baat.

Ashwin explained that Chakravarthy’s leg spin doesn’t turn much, but his googly is a different story.

“Once, you (Harry Brook) moved to the leg stump and could not read the delivery. So you were clean bowled. Then you covered the stumps (in Chennai) and took a big stride but could not read the googly once again and got clean bowled”, he said.

“When the ball is leaving Varun’s hands, it’s obvious that it will be a googly. Lighting could be like anything but if you cannot read the googly then you are not reading it. So you should keep in your mind that you have not been able to read Varun’s googly yet,” Ashwin added.

Read More: Mohammad Rizwan teases Harry Brook with Bazball in third Test – WATCH

Last year, Pakistan wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan also teased Harry Brook with Bazball in third Test.

Rizwan came up with a hilarious take on England’s Bazball approach during the third PAK v ENG Test in Rawalpindi.

Day 1 of the game saw England winning the toss and electing to bat first. The visitors were bowled out for 267 as spinner Sajid Khan bagged a six-for, Noman Ali got three while Zahid Mahmood picked up one.

During England’s first inning, Mohammad Rizwan came up with a hilarious take on England batter Harry Brook’s batting strategy.

After the England batter defended a ball during his short stay at the crease, the Pakistan wicketkeeper was quick to point out that England diverted from their aggressive style of batting, known as Bazball.

“No more Bazball,” Mohammad Rizwan was heard saying on the stump mic.