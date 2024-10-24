Mohammad Rizwan teases Harry Brook with Bazball in third Test – WATCH

Pakistan wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan came up with a hilarious take on England’s Bazball approach during the third PAK v ENG Test in Rawalpindi.

Day 1 of the game saw England winning the toss and electing to bat first. The visitors were bowled out for 267 as spinner Sajid Khan bagged a six-for, Noman Ali got three while Zahid Mahmood picked up one.

During England’s first inning, Mohammad Rizwan came up with a hilarious take on England batter Harry Brook’s batting strategy.

After the England batter defended a ball during his short stay at the crease, the Pakistan wicketkeeper was quick to point out that England diverted from their aggressive style of batting, known as Bazball.

“No more Bazball,” Mohammad Rizwan was heard saying on the stump mic.

Harry Brook was castled by Sajid Khan after scoring only five runs to leave England reeling at 98-5 during the third PAK v ENG game.

It is worth mentioning here that Rizwan is widely known for his occasional takes on opposition batters and his teammates while keeping wickets.

Earlier, England spinner Shoaib Bashir recalled a hilarious moment when the Pakistan wicketkeeper asked Pakistan players to communicate in Pashto since he could understand Urdu.

“I went out to bat, Mohammad Rizwan was behind the stumps and he likes talking. As soon as I went out he said ‘This guy understands Urdu, let’s speak Pashto’, and I had no idea what was being said,” Bashir said.

The three-match PAK v ENG Test series is currently levelled 1-1 and the deciding third match is currently underway at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan suffered a defeat by an innings and 47 runs in the opening game, however, they won the second game to tie the series.