Shoaib Bashir recalls Rizwan’s hilarious banter in Multan Test – WATCH

England spinner Shoaib Bashir recalled a hilarious moment he shared with Pakistan’s wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan in PAK v ENG Test in Multan.

In a recent interview, Bashir and his teammate Rehan Ahmed shed light on their Urdu skills and its usage in their team’s favour.

When asked if they could speak the language fluently, both players admitted they could understand what Pakistan players say during the game, however, their Urdu speaking ability was not impressive.

“I can understand everything and I can reply, but it’s a bit broken. Sometimes the Pakistan team are speaking in their own language and we’re trying to get hints. I’ll go to Ben Stokes and say ‘he’s going to slog it over mid-wicket,’” Shoaib Bashir said.

He also recalled a hilarious moment involving Mohammad Rizwan during the PAK v ENG Test in Multan days earlier.

The England spinner revealed that the wicketkeeper asked Pakistan players to communicate in Pashto since he could understand Urdu.

” I went out to bat, Mohammad Rizwan was behind the stumps and he likes talking. As soon as I went out he said ‘This guy understands Urdu, let’s speak Pashto’, and I had no idea what was being said,” Shoaib Bashir said.

Meanwhile, the three-match PAK v ENG Test series is currently levelled 1-1 and the series-decider will be played from October 24 to October 28 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

After facing a crushing defeat by an inning and 47 runs in the first Test, Pakistan made a comeback in the second game as spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan dominated with 11 and nine wickets, respectively.

Pakistan defeated England by 152 runs in the second Test as they wrapped up England’s second innings for 144 after the visitors were set a daunting target of 297.