Report reveals shocking number of child labour in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh has witnessed a significant increase in child labour with Qambar Shahdadkot topping the chart as 30.8 percent children are being forced to work in the district, ARY News reported.

A recent report of the School Education Department exposed a significant increase in child labor in Sindh, highlighting varying rates of child labour across different districts in the province.

According to the report, the lowest rate of child labor is recorded in Karachi at 2.38 percent, while the highest rate is found in Qambar Shahdadkot at 30.8 percent.

Other districts with high rates of child labor include Tharparkar with 29 percent, Shikarpur 20.2percent, and Tando Muhammad Khan 20.3percent.

The report also revealed that 4.5percent children are forced to work as child labour in Hyderabad, 8.6 percent in Sukkur, 7.6 percent in Larkana.

Similarly, districts like the rate of child labour in Umerkot stood at 21 percent, 25.7 percent in Sanghar and 9 percent in Khairpur.

Earlier in January 2024, then Caretaker Education Minister Madad Ali Sindhi revealed that the count of children in Pakistan who are not enrolled in school surged to 25 million

Showing concerns about the increasing number of out-of-school children in the country, Jam Madad Ali Sindhi urged the parents to enroll their children in schools.

The then education minister said the plight of schools in Islamabad has been improved. Without taking the name of the province, Sindhi said he visited the village of an education minister of a province and found girls studying by sitting on the floor.