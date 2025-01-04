Rohit Sharma responds to retirement ‘speculations’

India’s regular Test captain Rohit Sharma responded to questions pertaining to his retirement and said he is not stepping away from cricket.

Speaking to Indian media during the Lunch break on Day 2 from the Sydney Cricket Ground, Rohit addressed a host of issues that had been plaguing the Indian team in the lead-up to the final Test match of the Border-Gavskar Trophy.

Rohit Sharma said, “I have been involved in this game for a considerable time, and they do not determine when I play, how I perform when I lead, or when I decide to step aside. I consider myself a sensible and mature individual, a father of two, and I possess the insight to understand what I want from my life.”

“I am not distancing myself from the sport. I have chosen to step back because I have been unable to make significant contributions with the bat. There is no assurance that my performance will improve in two months or five months. Having witnessed a great deal of cricket, I understand that circumstances can change at any moment. While I am hopeful for improvement, I must also remain realistic,” Rohit Sharma added.

Averaging just 6.2 across his five innings across the series, the Indian captain is also yet to taste victory on the tour, also missing his side’s win in the first Test in Perth due to the birth of his second child.