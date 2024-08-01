Rohit Sharma’s statement on T20I retirement goes viral

India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma issued a surprising statement on his retirement from the shorter format following the T20 World Cup 2024.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the first ODI against Sri Lanka, the opening batter revealed that he was still not convinced that he had retired from the T20I.

Responding to a question regarding his retirement from the shorter format, Rohit Sharma said that he felt like he was rested for a brief period and will be recalled to the team for the upcoming big tournament.

“At the moment, the T20I retirement feeling is like I have been rested for a series like it used to happen in the past, and there will be big tournaments coming up and we have to get ready for T20Is again. I still feel like that, so I do not think I am completely out,” the right-handed batter added.

It is pertinent to mention that Sharma along with star India batter Virat Kohli announced their T20I retirement after they won the final of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Men in Blue defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final to end their 11-year drought of the ICC title.

Rohit Sharma, who led the Indian team in the tournament, was the second highest run-scorer in the global event, having scored 257 runs at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 156.70 with three half-centuries.

In a press conference after the T20 World Cup 2024 final, Sharma announced that the game was his last in the shorter format.

“No better time to say goodbye to this format. I’ve loved every moment of this. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted, I wanted to win the cup,” he said.