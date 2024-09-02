Roof collapse injures eight of family in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Eight members of a family were injured in a roof collapse incident, in the limits of Dijkot police station, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police said the incident took place at Chak No. 271-RB where roof of a dilapidated house collapsed, leaving injured to Muhammad Akram, his wife Saadia (35), their two sons- Israr (10) and Waseem (18), three daughters- Asma Akram (12), Noor Fatima (8), Kashaf Akram (4) and a guest Robina Riaz (35) after being buried under the debris.

On information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to hospital after dragging them out of debris and providing first aid.

READ: School roof collapse injures eight children in Tando Adam

In a separate incident, aight children were injured when the plaster on the roof of Government Primary School in Muhammad Rahim Malokhani village collapsed in Tando Adam.

According to reports, the injured children included Bano, Saira, Shoaib, Bhambho, Saiyan, Balm, and Kausar.

The teachers and local residents took them to various private hospitals for treatment on their own. Shoaib, Saira, and Kausar are in a serious condition. The incident occurred due to the dilapidated state of the school.