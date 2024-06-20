Rumour has it: Sheheryar Munawar is set to tie the knot with Maheen Siddiqui

Social media buzz suggests that showbiz heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar is all set to get married to stunner Maheen Siddiqui later this year.

Rumour mills are buzzing with yet another celebrity marriage, this time of A-list actor Sheheryar Munawar, who is reportedly all set to tie the knot with fellow celebrity, Maheen Siddiqui, in December this year.

What started initially as social media speculation, soon grabbed the attention of netizens, when the ‘Radd’ star turned to the comments section on Siddiqui’s recent Instagram post, and dropped a simple yet affectionate red heart emoji. Responding to his comment, she also dropped a simple heart emoji.

Although neither of the two celebrities has addressed the rumours as yet, fans are eager to see these two good-looking individuals as a couple.

For the unversed, Maheen is an emerging actor, who has proven her talent in a couple of dramas and music videos. Moreover, reports also suggest that she is the niece of veteran actor, Zeba Bakhtiar, and cousin of actor-singer Azaan Sami Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sheheryar Munawar is currently winning acclaim for his performance as Salaar, in the serial ‘Radd’. The ensemble star cast of the play also features Hiba Bukhari, Arsalan Naseer, Nauman Ijaz, Nadia Afgan, Asma Abbas and Syed Mohammed Ahmed, along with Dania Enwer, Adnan Jaffar, Yamina Peerzada and Paras Masroor among others.

Scripted by Sanam Mehdi, the Ahmed Bhatti directorial airs every Wednesday and Thursday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.

