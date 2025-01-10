‘Saim Ayub’s ankle injury shows no long-term damage’

Pakistan’s left-handed opening batter Saim Ayub received a mixed update regarding his recent ankle injury, sustained during a match against South Africa. While the injury is serious, with a confirmed fracture, medical evaluations have ruled out any long-term damage

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sent Ayub to London for a detailed medical evaluation as the Champions Trophy 2025 is right on the corner.

Accompanied by assistant coach Azhar Mahmood, Saim Ayub consulted renowned specialist Dr. Jeyaseelan, who reviewed his tests and reports. Following the assessment, Ayub was informed that the injury had stabilized, allowing him to put weight on the injured ankle cautiously.

Dr. Jeyaseelan has advised a six-month rest period for Saim Ayub to allow for a full recovery.

Further consultations with a panel of specialists in London will involve additional tests, including X-rays, to finalize his treatment plan.

Saim Ayub’s availability for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 remains uncertain.

A decision on his inclusion in Pakistan’s provisional squad will depend on further medical reviews and assessments. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has taken a personal interest in Ayub’s recovery, ensuring he receives world-class treatment.

Naqvi called Ayub a “valuable asset” to Pakistan cricket and affirmed the board’s commitment to providing all necessary resources for his rehabilitation.

Expressing relief, Saim Ayub said he was grateful for the medical care and support he’s received. He remains optimistic about his recovery and is determined to return to the field stronger than ever.