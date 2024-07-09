web analytics
Oman’s SalamAir launches inaugural flight from Muscat to Islamabad

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
ISLAMABAD: Oman’s SalamAir has expanded its operation in Pakistan, as first flight from Muscat landed at Islamabad airport on Tuesday morning, ARY News reported, quoting the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

According to details, the inaugural flight of SalamAir, OV563, arrived in Islamabad at 2:55 AM with 203 passengers on board, was greeted with a water salute when it arrived at Islamabad Airport.

Following Islamabad, SalamAir is set to commence flights to Lahore starting tonight. The airline will operate five weekly flights, stated Airport Manager Aftab Gilani.

SalamAir has chosen the Airbus A321 aircraft to service this route, ensuring passengers a comfortable and efficient travel experience. The Airbus A321 is known for its modern amenities, spacious seating, and advanced technology, enhancing the overall journey for passengers.

Read more: Pakistan, Oman agree to further enhance cooperation in aviation sector

Oman’s Ambassador and Airport Manager Aftab Gilani welcomed the passengers at Islamabad Airport.

This strategic expansion by SalamAir aims to strengthen ties between Oman and Pakistan, promote tourism, and provide more travel options for the Pakistani community in Oman.

The new route reflects SalamAir’s commitment to expanding its network and offering high-quality service to its passengers.

