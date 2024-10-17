Salman Agha, Noman’s stump mic chat goes viral in second Test – WATCH

Pakistan all-rounder Salman Agha and spinner Noman Ali shared a lively moment during the second inning of the second PAK v ENG Test.

Day 3 of the second Test saw Pakistan bowling out England for 291 after putting 366 on the board in the first inning.

However, the spin-friendly pitch also made it difficult for the Pakistan batters to stay for long at the crease and the hosts kept losing wickets at intervals.

Pakistan were bowled out for 221 in their second inning, setting a target of 297 for England in the second PAK v ENG Test on Thursday.

For the hosts, Salman Agha remained the highest run-getter as he played a valuable 63-run knock to help Pakistan set a fighting total.

England’s Shoaib Bashir picked up four wickets while Jack Leach and Brydon Carse took two wickets each.

During Pakistan’s second inning, Aamer Jamal’s dismissed in the 45th over brought spinner Noman Ali in the middle.

Facing England captain Ben Stokes, Ali played a fuller-length delivery to the leg side and took a run to give the strike to the Pakistan all-rounder.

His perfect flick had Salman Agha asking him whether he played the shot deliberately or it was just a fluke.

Agha was heard on the stump mic asking Noman Ali, “Did you play it deliberately?”

It was Ali’s brilliant response to the question that has gone viral on social media as he told the Pakistan all-rounder, “Yes…I played it just like [Brian] Lara.”

Meanwhile, spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali took one wicket each to leave England struggling at 36-2 while chasing 297 at Stumps.

The hosts got a brilliant start as Sajid Khan dismissed Ben Duckett, who scored a century in the first innings, on the third ball of the innings. Meanwhile, Zak Crawley (3) fell prey to Ali with 11 runs on the board.

Ollie Pope (21*) and Joe Root (12*) joined hands to launch England’s recovery, dragging the total to 36-2 at Stumps.