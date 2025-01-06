Samsung’s smartphones lineup for 2025 ‘leaked’

Samsung has been ruling the smartphone industry for quite some time. Samsung’s foldable phones have continued to impress, and as we look forward to 2025, new insights into the upcoming models have emerged.

According to Android Authority, Samsung’s next generation of foldable phones will evolve, with information from the latest beta code for One UI 7 (Samsung’s version of Android 15) shedding light on what’s to come.

A tech team recently explored this beta code and uncovered some intriguing details about the next wave of foldables. Among the findings were two model numbers: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

But that’s not all. It seems Samsung will also introduce a successor to the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. This phone could have a wider global launch compared to its predecessor, which is currently exclusive to South Korea.

The Z Fold Special Edition was already known for being lighter, thinner, and packing better cameras and larger screens compared to the Z Fold 6, so we’re eager to see how the next iteration improves. We hope it becomes available in more markets.

While details about these upcoming foldables are still limited, it’s clear that Samsung is planning to continue its innovation in the foldable space.

The focus for now, however, remains on the Galaxy S25 series, expected to be unveiled soon, possibly with a new Galaxy S25 Slim edition.

Rumors also suggest that the smartphone giant might surprise us with a tri-fold phone in 2025 to compete with Huawei’s Mate XT, marking another busy year for Samsung’s phone lineup.

Back in August 2024, South Korean smartphone giant Samsung announced adding its most-sought AI tech to several models of its Galaxy A-series.

The global phone maker had allowed users to add “Circle To Search”, which has been front and centre in almost all Galaxy S24 marketing, according to a report by Forbes.

The AI suite will now be added to Galaxy A55, A54, A35 and A34 along with Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+.

The development came after it was revealed that the mid-range Samsung handsets such as in A-series phones had no AI tools despite getting updated to One UI 6.1.

However, the report said that there were no plans to add the technology to cheaper Galaxy devices as the AI technology was not compatible with the earlier devices.

Samsung had earlier introduced its own Galaxy AI features in selected models.