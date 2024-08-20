Samsung announces major update for Galaxy A-series models

South Korean smartphone giant Samsung has announced adding its most-sought AI tech to several models of its Galaxy A-series.

The global phone maker has allowed users to add “Circle To Search”, which has been front and centre in almost all Galaxy S24 marketing, according to a report by Forbes.

The AI suite will now be added to Galaxy A55, A54, A35 and A34 along with Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+.

The development came after it was revealed that the mid-range Samsung handsets such as in A-series phones had no AI tools despite getting updated to One UI 6.1.

However, the report said that there were no plans to add the technology to cheaper Galaxy devices as the AI technology was not compatible with the earlier devices.

Samsung had earlier introduced its own Galaxy AI features in selected models.

As per Samsung’s website, users will have to update their operating system to One UI 6 to use Galaxy AI features on selected phones and tablets while functions may vary by model.

First introduced with Galaxy S24, the AI technology are also compatible with Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+, S23, S23 FE, S22 Ultra, S22+, S22, S21 Ultra, S21+, and S21.

“Galaxy AI features by Samsung will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices. Galaxy AI is not supported on Galaxy Tab S9 FE, A series phones or tablets, or on other models not listed in the compatibility section,” as per its website.

It is pertinent to mention that Samsung clinched the top global phone maker spot from Apple with a 20.8% market share during January-March.

Apple’s smartphone shipments dropped about 10% in the first quarter of 2024, hurt by intensifying competition by Android smartphone makers aiming for the top spot, data from research firm IDC showed on Sunday.

Xiaomi, one of China’s top smartphone makers, occupied the third position with a market share of 14.1% during the first quarter.