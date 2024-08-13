Sanam Javed gets protective bail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sanam Javed in the May 9 case, ARY News reported.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb presided over the hearing and approved protective bail of Sanam.

The court approved her plea, instructing the police not to arrest Sanam Javed till August 19.

Earlier, the Anti-Terrorism Court has issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed in May 9 riots case.

The court rejected Sanam Javed’s request for exemption from appearance and issued bailable arrest warrants for her.

Former MNA Rubina Jamil and Ayesha Ali Bhutta, requests for exemption from appearance was also rejected.

It is pertinent to mention here that on July 10, the LHC bench comprising Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, acquitted the PTI activist in a case registered by the Gujranwala Cantonment Police in connection with the May-9 violence.

The Islamabad Hight Court ordered the release of the PTI activist Sanam Javed after a series of arrests and re-arrests.