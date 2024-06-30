web analytics
Sanghar: GDA leader and guard’s murder FIR registered

Web Desk
By Web Desk
SANGHAR: Six suspects have been nominated in murder case of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Haji Khuda Bakhsh and his security guard, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Haji Khuda Bakhsh, former Nazim of taluka Khipro, and his security guard were murdered yesterday in Khai police station jurisdiction.

Six accused Ali Hassan Mari, Faiz Mohammad, Gul Mohammad, Sohbat Mari, Sheroo Mari and Kando Mari were nominated in the murder FIR registered at Khai police station.

Police said that two accused were arrested yesterday while the teams searching for remaining four accused.

GDA leader and his guard in were killed in an attack on Saturday when was walking around his land.

A large number of GDA and Hurr Jamaat workers gathered at Khipro Civil Hospital when bodies were taken to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

