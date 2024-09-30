Sangjani Jalsa: Govt to file sedition case against PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to take legal action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders for speeches made during their rally in Sangjani, ARY News reported on Monday.

Following the PTI leaders’ statements at the rally which took place on 8 September 2024, the government decided to register a sedition case under Section 196 of the Penal Code.

The section 196 is a non-bailable charge and the police do not require a warrant to make arrests under this section.

The Ministry of Law and the Federal Prosecutor General have confirmed the decision, and the Federal Cabinet has been approached for formal approval.

This move comes as the government intensifies its crackdown on opposition leaders amid ongoing political tensions.