web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Monday, September 30, 2024
- Advertisement -

Sangjani Jalsa: Govt to file sedition case against PTI leaders

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to take legal action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders for speeches made during their rally in Sangjani, ARY News reported on Monday.

Following the PTI leaders’ statements at the rally which took place on 8 September 2024, the government decided to register a sedition case under Section 196 of the Penal Code.

The section 196 is a non-bailable charge and the police do not require a warrant to make arrests under this section.

READ: PTI Islamabad rally violates NOC, participants clash with police 

The Ministry of Law and the Federal Prosecutor General have confirmed the decision, and the Federal Cabinet has been approached for formal approval.

This move comes as the government intensifies its crackdown on opposition leaders amid ongoing political tensions.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.