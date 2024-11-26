web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

SC bench hearing houbara bustard case dissolved

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court hearing a case against hunting of endangered houbara bustard dissolved after a judge recused himself from the hearing.

Justice Jamal Mandokhel excused to hear the case, said that he had heard the case against hunting of houbara bustard in Balochistan High Court.

Additional Attorney General earlier argued that hunting of houbara bustard has been like the officially allowed hunting of Markhor (Ibex). “Markhor’s hunting being named as “trophy hunting”, AAG Amir Rehman said.

Justice Jamal Mandokhel said that hunting of endangered houbara bustard and ibex’s trophy hunting are two different things.

Justice Musarrat Hilali observed that houbara bustard are migratory birds.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.