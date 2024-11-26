SC bench hearing houbara bustard case dissolved

ISLAMABAD: The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court hearing a case against hunting of endangered houbara bustard dissolved after a judge recused himself from the hearing.

Justice Jamal Mandokhel excused to hear the case, said that he had heard the case against hunting of houbara bustard in Balochistan High Court.

Additional Attorney General earlier argued that hunting of houbara bustard has been like the officially allowed hunting of Markhor (Ibex). “Markhor’s hunting being named as “trophy hunting”, AAG Amir Rehman said.

Justice Jamal Mandokhel said that hunting of endangered houbara bustard and ibex’s trophy hunting are two different things.

Justice Musarrat Hilali observed that houbara bustard are migratory birds.