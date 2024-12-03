SC Constitutional Bench hears missing persons’ case

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan’s constitutional bench summoned reports from all concerned agencies in hearing of the missing persons case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The bench issued notices to the Attorney General, Ministry of Interior and other parties in the case.

Justice Jamal Mandokhel remarked that thousands of persons have been missing, “Only statements will not resolve the issue”.

“The Parliament has been the supreme institution, it should prove itself supreme,” Justice Mandokhel remarked. “A general or joint sitting of the parliament should be convened to resolve the issue,” bench observed.

“The government wants to seek final solution of the issue,” Deputy Attorney General said in the court. “The cabinet has constituted a sub-committee that will file its recommendations over the matter”, he said.

“Those returned, did they inform who was behind their disappearance,” Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi questioned. “The missing people, not divulge any thing, except saying that they went to the Northern Area for rest,” Justice Mandokhel remarked.

“If you have to set an example of a missing case, you have to become courageous,” Justice Naeem Afghan said. “Some missing persons cases malign the state,” he added.

“A liberation war also ongoing in the name of missing persons, no one is prepared to stand in the system,” bench remarked.

The constitutional bench adjourned further hearing of the case until next week.