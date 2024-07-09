SC demands details of Qasim Suri’s properties

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court summoned details of properties of former deputy speaker Qasim Suri in election petition case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The court issued notice to the federal and Balochistan governments for report on Qasim Suri’s properties.

The court summoned report from the FIA and questioned the federal government and the FIA on the whereabouts of Qasim Suri.

The bench in its order said that Qasim Suri failed to appear in court again despite the court order.

A bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case.

The former deputy speaker’s lawyer Naeem Bukhari told the court that Qasim Suri was not in contact with him.

“He has sat after getting restraining order from the Supreme Court,” Justice Faez Isa remarked. “Qasim Suri committed an unconstitutional step on the stay order,” chief justice said. “He rejected a no-confidence motion justifying by a resolution,” chief justice observed.

Qasim Suri’s lawyer Naeem Bukhari pleaded to court to reject his client’s appeal and take Suo moto notice of his absence. “The court should order me to go out of the court”, he requested.

“How and why, we ask such a beautiful person like you to go out of the court,” the CJP said in a lighter vein.

“Why Qasim Suri is running from the court,” Justice Musarrat Hilali questioned. “I don’t know, I have no contact with him,” Naeem Bukhari replied. “You can place a message for your client,” Justice Hilali said.

“Qasim Suri’s National Assembly term has completed. The term completed, but the case was not decided in the supreme court,” chief justice observed.

The bench adjourned the case hearing for an indefinite period.