Section 144 imposed in Karachi on New Year Eve

KARACHI: The city administration has imposed section 144 in the metropolis for two days to ensure a safe and peaceful New Year’s Eve celebration, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hasan Naqvi, has issued a notification in this regard on the recommendation of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), South Zone Karachi.

The restrictions included a ban on carrying, displaying and brandishing weapons as well as aerial firing and the use of firecrackers.

The section 144 will remain enforced on December 31 (Tuesday) and January 1 (Wednesday). The notification said that strict action would be taken against the violators.

Meanwhile, A protest and sit-in on a major road in Karachi caused massive traffic jams in various areas on Thursday, resulting in severe hardship for commuters.

Both tracks of the road from Gurumandir to Numaish Chowrangi are temporarily closed to traffic due to an ongoing protest, causing severe traffic congestion on the surrounding roads, and lengthy queues of vehicles.

Read More: Karachi faces massive traffic jams as key roads closed amid protest

Traffic police are diverting the traffic, with vehicles coming from Gurumandir being rerouted via the Congress 45 route to Peoples Chowrangi. Meanwhile, traffic from Peoples Chowrangi is also being diverted towards Corridor 3.

Gurumandir, Peoples Chowrangi, Jamshed Road and Jail Chowrangi are experiencing significant disruptions to traffic movement.

Additionally, Shaheed e Millat Road, Soldier Bazar, University Road and surrounding areas also witnessed heavy traffic pressure, leaving the travellers stranded and struggling to get home from work.

According to reports, commuters faced significant delays, with minutes-long journeys turning into hours-long commutes due to traffic jams.