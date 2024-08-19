Security forces foil infiltration attempt on Pak-Afghan border: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: In a bid to thwart infiltration of Khwarij from the Afghanistan border, the security forces of Pakistan five killed khwarij and injured four others while three soldiers embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire.

“On night 18/19 August 2024, movement of a group of Khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in Bajaur District,” stated the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media relation wing of Pakistan army.

Pakistan army troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, five khwarij of Fitna al Khwarij were gunned down, while four of them got injured.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, three soldiers; Naik Inayat Khan (age: 36 years, resident of District Khyber), Lance Naik Umer Hayat (age: 35 years, resident of District Mansehra) and Sepoy Waqar Khan (age: 25 years, resident of District Peshawar), embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of three soldiers in a clash with terrorists in Bajaur. Paying tribute to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice in the defense of the nation, President Zardari stated that the entire nation is proud of its martyrs and remains eternally grateful for their sacrifices. He commended the forces for their bravery in thwarting the infiltration attempt and eliminating the terrorists.

“The entire nation salutes the patriotism and selflessness of the Pakistan Armed Forces,” said President Zardari. He further prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and patience for the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also praised the security forces for killing five insurgents in Bajaur and paid tribute to the three martyred soldiers. He echoed the sentiments of standing united with the Pakistan Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism and prayed for the families of the martyrs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur lauded the strategy and courage of the security forces, expressing his pride in the three brave soldiers who attained martyrdom while defending the nation. He prayed for the elevation of their ranks and patience for their families, acknowledging the nation’s debt to the sacrifices of the soldiers and their families.

Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border, said ISPR. The interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.