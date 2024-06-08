Security guards’ numbers in Karachi more than police personnel: IG Sindh

KARACHI: The Inspector General (IG) of Sindh in a statement revealed that the number of security guards recruited in private companies is more than the Police personnels’ appointed for Karachi, ARY News reported.

“The number of police personnel is 44,436 while the number of security guards is more than 50,000 in Karachi,” IG Sindh revealed.

Following the loss of lives of citizens due to the negligence of security guards in Karachi, IG Sindh stressed that the uncertified security companies should be shut down by the authorities.

“The number of registered security companies are closer to 200, which came under purview of the Home Department,” Memon said.

IG Sindh stated that the police can only take action if the law is violated, adding that earlier, anyone with unclear background can join a security company, but now these companies have access to police software, which has helped arrest many criminals.

He mentioned a recent meeting with a delegation of security agencies, where they were advised to develop a plan of action for the recruitment of private security guards.

This plan should include security clearance, training, and the implementation of SOPs, with the Sindh Police contributing to the training of security guards.

Ghulam Nabi Memon emphasized that private security companies must enforce a ban on the display of security weapons, as incidents often occur due to lack of training and fitness.

“Untrained individuals should not be armed,” IG Sindh asserted.

He added that the Sindh Home Department will be urged to take action against such companies.