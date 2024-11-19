Seven abducted police personnel recovered in Bannu

BANNU: Seven police personnel, who were abducted from the Atmanzai check post, have been recovered after successful negotiations conducted by a local jirga on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

District Police Officer (DPO) confirmed that that all abductees have been recovered after the swift intervention of the local Jirga.

The jirga’s prompt action resulted in the police officers’ safe release after the kidnapping took place at the Atmanzai checkpoint.

The armed men stormed a police check post in Bannu and kidnapped seven cops on Monday.

According to police, 30 to 40 armed men had attacked the police check post in Bannu’s Atmanzai area and abducted seven personnel on duty. The attackers had also taken away weapons and other equipment of police.

Read More: Seven police personnel abducted from check post in Bannu

The abduction was escaped by four police personnel who were not there at the time.

Earlier in the day, four individuals, including a tribal leader, were killed in an attack on car by unidentified assailants in the Jani-khel area of Bannu district.

According to police, the vehicle was targeted by unknown assailants that claimed the lives of four and injured others including a woman and child.

The deceased were identified as Malik Shoudi Khan, Ajab Khan, and Ajmal, the police said in its initial statement. However, the identity of the deceased woman could not be ascertained, the police added.