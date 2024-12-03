web analytics
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Several extortion gangs of Lyari operating from Iran, says arrested accused

By Web Desk
KARACHI: Gangs extorting traders in Lyari are operating from Iran, disclosed by an arrested criminal, Shahid Shooter, in his video statement.

Shahid alias Shooter, arrested two days ago by police, that he received Rs two lac from local traders Ateeq and Jabbar after an extortion call. “A gang war operative, Yaqoob Mama, in a telephone call from Iran, given me two phone numbers for extortion demand,” he confessed.

“I received two lac rupees from one of the traders, while the second didn’t take my phone call,” arrested man said.

“After few days, I received a call from another gang, saying the man belongs them and questioned extortion demand from him”, accused said.

He said several extortion gangs operating from Iran. He said he is residing in Lyari’s Singu Lane area.

