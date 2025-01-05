web analytics
Severe cold wave grips Quetta, upper parts of Balochistan

By Sheeraz Soomro
TOP NEWS

Quetta: A severe cold wave has gripped Quetta and other parts of Balochistan, the Meteorological Department said.

As per details, the temperature in Kalat has dropped to a freezing -9°C, according to the Meteorological Department.

In Quetta, the mercury has plunged to -8°C, marking one of the coldest days of the season.

The Meteorological Department predicts that most areas of Balochistan will continue to experience extremely cold and dry weather in the coming days.

Read more: ‘Quetta Winds’ to bring mercury down in Karachi from today

Earlier, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz dismissed the possibility of breaking Karachi’s historical record of minimum temperature.

“The city had recorded its lowest minimum temperature of 0°C in January 1934, and there is no likelihood of this record being surpassed,” he said.

