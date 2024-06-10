Shahid Afridi to disclose inside story of team after T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has promised to disclose inside details of team after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Speaking during an interview to a private channel, Afridi slammed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials for failing to build a team atmosphere before the marquee event.

“Mohammad Wasim has done a great job as a selector and knows quite a few things. Even I’m aware of certain things which are not spoken about openly,” he said.

Afridi also fired shots at captain Babar Azam without mentioning his name after Pakistan were defeated in two back-to-back games at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

“What’s important is the intent of the captain. He’s the guy who keeps the team united. Whether he wants to deteriorate the team atmosphere or make an excellent unit. The coaches and support staff come later but the skipper has the main authority,” Shahid Afridi said.

The former Pakistan captain accused the PCB and former administrators of ruining the team culture with drastic changes.

“Once the World Cup concludes, I will speak more openly but I would like to say that our board and selection committee messed up this unit,” he added.

Earlier, legendary pacer Wasim Akram demanded the removal of the entire team following the Babar Azam-led Pakistan’s defeat to archrivals India by six runs.

“Pakistani players think that if they don’t perform well, the coaches will be sacked, and nothing will happen to them. It is time to keep the coaches and change the entire team,” Akram said during an interview.

Pakistan next face Canada in New York on Thursday and then take on Ireland in Florida on Sunday.

They may still advance to the Super 8 in the tournament co-hosted by the United States and West Indies, with a final slated for Barbados on 29 June.