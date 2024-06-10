Watch: Naseem Shah burst into tears after India loss

India beat Pakistan by six runs at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday in the charged ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Group A encounter.

India were bowled out for 119 runs in 19 overs but managed to defend the total by limiting Pakistan to 113 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 wickets.

Pacer Naseem Shah, who claimed a three-wicket haul for his side in the first innings, broke down in tears after Pakistan endured defeat to India.

Naseem Shah was seen in tears after the end of the Pakistan chase while Shaheen Afridi was consoling him.

Don’t Waste Your Tears Champ 🫂 They Are Much Expensive Than Those Culprits Who Are The Reason Behind Them 💔#NaseemShah #INDvsPAK #T20WC2024 pic.twitter.com/I7n1Hn6yf9 — Adeem Aadi (@Adeem_N143) June 9, 2024

Pakistan fans were dejected Monday after a loss to arch-rivals India compounded their cricket T20 World Cup misery, with some declaring their campaign a lost cause after only two matches.

The loss follows the major humiliation of Pakistan’s defeat to USA on Thursday, with the co-host debutants beating the 2022 finalists and 2009 champions in a Super Over thriller in Texas.