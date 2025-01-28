Shahid Kapoor opens up about the actor who ‘intimidated’ him the most

Bollywood sensation Shahid Kapoor has finally unveiled the shocking truth. There’s only one actor who ever left him feeling intimidated, and that actor is none other than the fierce Randeep Hooda!

In a recent social media live session, Shahid Kapoor opened up about their early days together at the National School of Drama (NSD), where they both trained under the guidance of the legendary Naseeruddin Shah.

Shahid Kapoor shared that during their acting workshops, Randeep’s intensity and seniority left him feeling intimidated.

Shahid recalled, “Randeep Hooda was a senior to me at NSD, and his approach to acting was so intense that it actually scared me.”

The actor added that despite his initial fear, the two of them went on to become great friends over the years, and now, they are ready to share the screen together for the first time in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film Ustara.

Shahid Kapoor expressed his excitement at the prospect of working alongside Randeep, saying, “I’m thrilled to be working with him in Ustara after all these years.”

Shahid Kapoor went on to explain how their bond grew stronger through many acting workshops with Naseeruddin Shah.

He said, “We did a lot of workshops together, and though Randeep was my senior, we’ve always had a great friendship. Now, I’m really looking forward to working with him in a film.”

The upcoming film Ustara promises to be a treat for fans, with both Shahid Kapoor and Randeep Hooda sharing the screen for the first time.

Directed by the talented Vishal Bhardwaj, the film also stars veteran actor Nana Patekar, versatile Vikrant Massey, and the talented Tripti Dimri.

This collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Randeep Hooda is sure to create a lot of buzz, considering their deep-rooted friendship and their shared history from their NSD days.