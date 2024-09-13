Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri pair up for Vishal Bhardwaj film

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is all set to share the screen with young starlet Triptii Dimri in seasoned filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s next movie.

After acclaimed hits ‘Rangoon’, ‘Haider’ and ‘Kaminey’, A-list actor Shahid Kapoor is set to reunite with ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, for his next action movie, co-starring ‘Bad Newz’ and ‘Animal’ fame, Triptii Dimri.

Renowned movie producer Sajid Nadiadwala backs the title under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, he announced in an Instagram post on Friday morning. “I’m thrilled to join forces with the genius director, my dear friend @vishalrbhardwaj, and the phenomenal powerhouse @shahidkapoor,” he noted. “It’s an honour to welcome the incredibly gifted @tripti_dimri to the #NGEFamily!”

More details regarding the additional cast and filming schedule for the yet-to-be-titled project are awaited.

On the individual work front, Kapoor was last seen in Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah’s sci-fi rom-com ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, co-starring Kriti Sanon. Next, he has action-thriller ‘Deva’ in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Dimri recently received praise for Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Bad Newz’, and has a packed slate with ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and ‘Dhadak 2’.