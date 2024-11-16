Shahrah-e-Faisal to remain closed for traffic

KARACHI: In view of the security arrangements for the the 12th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024, traffic will be restricted on Shahrah-e-Faisal from 2 am to 5 am on Sunday, ARY News reported

Karachi Traffic Police officials have announced that various points of Shahrah-e-Faisal will be closed during the announced time.

A traffic police spokesperson mentioned that traffic from Drigh Road to Karasaz will be closed in both directions, and the route from Karasaz to Hassan Square and Habib Ibrahim Rahimtoola Road will also be blocked for traffic.

Airport-bound traffic will not be allowed to proceed via Karasaz Road and Stadium Road. Instead, traffic will be diverted from Drigh Road to Rashid Minhas Road and via Millennium Mall towards NIPA.

Additionally, traffic from FTC and Nursery areas will not be allowed towards Karasaz or the airport. Instead, vehicles should use Shaheed-e-Millat Road from Baloch Colony Bridge area.

The spokesperson also advised that traffic coming from Jail Chowrangi can take Hassan Square, NIPA, and Rashid Minhas Road. University Road traffic will not be allowed to proceed towards Expo Center or Stadium Road.

Traffic from University Road will be diverted and not allowed to go towards Stadium Road, Karasaz, or Millennium Mall. However, vehicles can use Jail Chowrangi, Peoples Chowrangi, or Shaheed-e-Millat Road as alternatives.

Earlie, traffic police unveiled a comprehensive traffic plan for the upcoming IDEAS 2024, scheduled from November 19 to 22 at the Expo Centre Karachi.

The plan aims to minimize disruptions and ensure smooth traffic flow during the exhibition.

According to the traffic plan, several roads surrounding the Expo Centre will be closed from 7 am to 7 pm including the road from Hassan Square Flyover to National Stadium Road, both flyovers on Stadium road, and Dalmia Road’s from Stadium Signal to Hassan Square route.

Additionally, the left turn from University Road’s Nipa intersection to Expo Centre will be closed.

Heavy and commercial vehicles will be diverted to alternative routes. These vehicles will not be allowed to enter Stadium Road from Rashid Minhas Road and will instead be redirected to Drig Road. Commercial vehicles can use Shaheed Millat Road and Teen Hatti Road.

To manage traffic flow, several diversion points have been designated including PP Chowrangi to Shaheed Millat Road and Liqatabad No. 10 to Teen Hatti.

Authorized IDEAS 2024 participants and organizers are exempt from these restrictions. The traffic plan will be enforced from November 19 to 22, and citizens are requested to cooperate with traffic authorities to ensure a smooth and successful event.