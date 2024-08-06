Shakib Al Hasan booed by Bangladesh fans amid political unrest

Bangladesh cricket fans lambasted former captain Shakib Al Hasan, who was also a member of parliament belonging to Sheikh Hasina Wazed’s party, for keeping mum during the recent political unrest in the country.

Shakib Al Hasan, who is currently in Canada to play the GT20 league, was confronted by Bangladeshi fans who chanted slogans against him. The all-rounder did not respond and walked away silently.

Shakib was elected a member of the National Assembly on a ticket of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina Wazed.

Earlier in a similar incident, Shakib Al Hasan landed in hot water due to being ‘tight-lipped’ on the recent anarchy in the South Asian country.

He was recently questioned about it by a fan in the GT20 Canada 2024 but Shakib, in response, asked, “What did you do for the country?” His remarks further enraged the cricket fans.

When probed about the incident, Chairman of the Cricket Operations Committee of the Bangladesh Cricket Board Mohammed Jalal Yunus asserted that he was unaware before stating that Shakib should not have made such comments.

“I haven’t seen the video, so it wouldn’t be right for me to comment. However, what he did was certainly not correct. Everyone has contributions in different areas, and questioning Shakib’s contributions wasn’t appropriate.” Jalal said.

Mashrafe Mortaza’s residence set on fire

On Monday, angry demonstrators set fire to the home of former captain Mashrafe Mortaza, a former Khulna Division member of parliament belonging to the Awami League.

He had secured the seat in Bangladesh’s general elections earlier this year for the second time in a row as an Awami League candidate,. Following Sheikh Hasina Wazed’s departure from the nation, demonstrators damaged and set fire to Mashrafe Mortaza’s home.