Friday, August 23, 2024
Shakib Al Hasan lands in big trouble

Bangladeshi cricket star and ousted lawmaker Shakib Al Hasan has landed in big trouble as a murder case has been filed against him in Dhaka, according to local media reports.

Shakib Al Hasan, 37, was cleared by Bangladesh’s new interim government last week to face Pakistan in a two-match Test series.

Rafiqul Islam, the father of the deceased Rubel, filed the case on Thursday with Adabor police station in Dhaka.

The case has named 156 individuals, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, as accused.

According to the FIR, on August 5, Rubel participated in a protest march on Ring Road in Adabor. During the rally, someone allegedly fired shots into the crowd as part of a planned criminal conspiracy, resulting in Rubel being hit in the chest and abdomen.

He was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries on August 7.

Getty Images Bangladeshi cricketer-turned-politician Shakib Al Hasan waving to supporters during a campaign rally in Magura in December 2023.

Protestors in Bangladesh have called to oust former MP Shakib Al Hasan for being “loyal” to former leader Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier this month, Ms Hasina was forced to resign as prime minister and flee the country.

In January, he had won an uncontested election to become a member of parliament for the then-ruling Awami League party.

Shakib is considered one of his country’s greatest sportsmen, with 4,505 runs in 67 Test matches. As a spin bowler, he holds the record for most Test wickets in Bangladesh’s history with 237.

