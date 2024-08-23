Shakib Al Hasan lands in big trouble

Bangladeshi cricket star and ousted lawmaker Shakib Al Hasan has landed in big trouble as a murder case has been filed against him in Dhaka, according to local media reports.

Shakib Al Hasan, 37, was cleared by Bangladesh’s new interim government last week to face Pakistan in a two-match Test series.

Rafiqul Islam, the father of the deceased Rubel, filed the case on Thursday with Adabor police station in Dhaka.

The case has named 156 individuals, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, as accused.