Our goal is to nurture young Pakistani minds to reach Elon Musk-level ingenuity: Sharjeel Memon

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon has expressed the aspiration to cultivate innovation and creativity among young Pakistanis, to reach benchmarks like billionaire Elon Musk.

This he said while addressing a ceremony after inaugurating the newly constructed faculty of civil engineering at Isra University.

“We must encourage our youth so they can advance and bring pride to our country and nation,” he said and added that Pakistani students have the potential to reach Elon Musk-level.

Sharjeel Memon, praised the university’s contributions to Hyderabad. “Isra University is doing commendable work for the city. Just look at the student stalls; our students are doing excellent work and introducing new ideas. We must encourage our youth,” he said.

The minister stated that Pakistan is full of opportunities, and youth are highly talented. “As a nation, we must stand on our own feet so that we do not have to rely on others for assistance,” he said.

He urged the youth not to lose hope, emphasizing, “Together, we will build a strong country and nation.”

He stated that the Sindh government is the first in Pakistan to generate electricity from wind energy. Sharjeel Memon highlighted that the PPP was also the pioneer in generating electricity from Thar coal.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government has made significant progress in the transport sector. “The People’s Bus Service has been introduced in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Sukkur, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The Sindh government was the first in Pakistan to launch the country’s first electric bus (EV) and the women’s exclusive Pink Bus Service,” he said.

Sharjeel Memon mentioned that work is currently underway on the Yellow Line and Red Line BRT projects in Karachi, and efforts will be made to extend BRT services to Hyderabad as well.