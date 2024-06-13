PM Sharif meets Fazlur Rehman to mend ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached a former-ally’s residence to mend the ties that witnessed a rift after the February 2024 general elections.

During the meeting, PM Sharif lauded the role of Fazlur Rehman for protecting democracy in Pakistan and also appreciated his religious services.

To mend the ties, PM Shehbaz Sharif recommended the formation of a committee.

JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman had been accusing rigging in elections and demanding fresh mandate.

Earlier on May 2, Maulana Fazlur Rehman once again rejected the results of the general elections and demanded fresh polls, citing ‘widespread rigging and irregularities’.

Addressing a public gathering in Karachi, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that assemblies were ‘sold’ in February 2024 elections. “Sindh Assembly and President House were also sold,” he added.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief demanded for immediate re-elections to ensure the integrity of the democratic process.

“The recent elections were fake, and its results are unacceptable,” he added. The JUI-chief demanded fresh elections in Pakistan to ensure that the people’s voice is heard and their mandate is respected.