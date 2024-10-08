Shehnaaz Gill fails to impress viewers in ‘Sajna Ve Sajna’ remake

One of the good old Bollywood classics, A-list singer Sunidhi Chauhan’s ‘Sajna Ve Sajna’, from Kareena Kapoor and Rahul Bose’s ‘Chameli’ (2004), has been recreated in the upcoming film ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, and features Indian actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill.

After making her Bollywood debut last year, with Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, and starring in Rhea Kapoor’s comedy flick ‘Thank You For Coming’, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to return to the big screen, featuring in the music video for the revamped version of ‘Sajna Ve Sajna’, originally picturized on ‘Wanted’ star Mahek Chahal 20 years ago.

The makers released the official video of the song, featuring Gill with the lead actor of the film Rajkummar Rao in the party number on Monday.

However, the die-hard fans of the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum seem to be rather unimpressed with her performance in the reboot of the groovy track.

Reacting to the song on social media, a netizen wrote, “Why do they take people who cannot dance. First Tripti, now her,” and opined, “Tamannaah, Kareena ya Mouni would have rocked this song.”

Another echoed similar thoughts and commented, “Isse acha Kareena se karvate yaar (It would have been better performed by Kareena Kapoor). Where is dance in this. Poor execution, she cannot dance. What is with the dance of this movie.”

“Ruined another beautiful song successfully,” one more remarked.

“Sorry but kareena set the bar too high,” a fourth pointed.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa’s comedy flick ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, is scheduled for theatrical release this Friday, October 11.